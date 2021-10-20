To resolve a dispute over harmful chemicals, 3M will pay $99 million.

3M, which makes anti-Covid protective face masks among other things, announced on Tuesday that it will pay $99 million to resolve health and environmental issues.

“3M has struck a collaborative agreement to address ongoing litigation and negotiations related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) near 3M’s Decatur, Alabama facility,” according to a statement from the business.

Three US states, Alabama, Illinois, and Minnesota, as well as Germany and Belgium, have filed lawsuits against 3M, alleging that its goods contain potentially dangerous compounds known as PFAS, which are found in a wide range of items such as Teflon, paints, packaging, and textiles.

According to the maker of post-it notes, adhesive tape, and Covid face masks, the deal was struck with the city of Decatur, Morgan County, plaintiffs from Saint John, and the Tennessee Riverkeeper organization.

“Through these agreements, 3M will fund actions to address PFAS that 3M created or disposed of, as well as to improve the quality of life for Decatur residents, pending to final approval,” the organization said.

In April 2019, 3M announced that it had set aside $548 million to resolve the issue, as well as another $548 million to address complaints about its coal mines in Kentucky and West Virginia.