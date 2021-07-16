To reduce auto emissions, the EU aims to phase out the sale of diesel and gasoline cars by 2035.

According to the Associated Press, the European Union presented a proposal on Wednesday to phase out diesel and gasoline car sales by 2035 in order to prevent auto emissions from contributing to global warming.

They promised to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent over the next decade, and will even start taxing foreign corporations for the carbon dioxide they create.

The proposed legislation includes approximately a dozen main ideas, the most of which build on current rules aimed at meeting the EU’s earlier objective of a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2031.

They include a revision of the bloc’s emissions trading program, which requires corporations to pay for the carbon dioxide they release, as well as the first-ever introduction of levies on shipping and aviation fuels.

Six years ago in Paris, world leaders committed to cooperate to keep global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, and ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Both goals will be missed by a large margin, according to scientists, unless drastic measures to reduce emissions are done.

“The premise is simple: CO2 emissions must be priced, and that price must motivate consumers, manufacturers, and inventors to pick clean technology, to move toward clean and sustainable products,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The commission intends to take advantage of the public’s desire for change, which has been sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak. More than a third of a huge rehabilitation package meant at restoring European economies hit by coronavirus restrictions is already being channeled into climate-related initiatives.

According to commission officials, the goal of the “Fit for 55” legislation is to wean the continent off fossil fuels and better care for the environment through policy design, rather than being driven into desperate measures at some future climatic tipping point, when it’s all but too late.

“We would fail our children and grandkids, who, in my opinion, will be fighting wars over water and food if we don’t correct this,” said European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans.

Given the implications, the suggestions will very certainly be heavily lobbied by industry.