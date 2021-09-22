To reclaim first place, Inter fired a title warning shot at Fiorentina.

Inter Milan reaffirmed their quest to retain the Serie A title on Tuesday, winning 3-1 at Fiorentina and moving to the top of the table.

Simone Inzaghi’s team came out on top in a tense match against a resurgent Viola in Florence, due to two quickfire goals from Matteo Darmian and Edin Dzeko early in the second half, as well as Ivan Perisic’s late tap-in.

Inter were rightfully losing at halftime thanks to Riccardo Sottil’s opening for Fiorentina, who had come into the game in good form but suffered their second defeat of the season.

Champions Inter have gone undefeated in their opening five games and are in first place with 13 points, one point ahead of Napoli, who go to Sampdoria on Thursday hoping to keep their perfect record intact.

“Today’s success was the result of a pretty good team, and we’re a really good team. After scoring his fourth goal for Inter since joining from Roma in the summer, Dzeko told DAZN, “We really struggled in the first half and thank heavens it was just 1-0 at halftime.”

“We were more sturdy in the second half and scored those two goals that turned the game around.”

Local rivals AC Milan and Atalanta are two points behind them, having won a tense match against Sassuolo 2-1 courtesy to goals from Robin Gosens and Davide Zappacosta in the first half, and face Inter at the San Siro on Saturday.

Fiorentina, led by Vincenzo Italiano, concluded the game with ten men when Nicolas Gonzalez was sent off with 11 minutes remaining after receiving two yellow cards in short succession for dissent. Fiorentina is tied for sixth place with Roma on nine points.

“I think we should look at this as a half-full glass,” Italiano told DAZN, “because for 60 minutes we were as excellent as the Italian champions and we had enough chances to go two up.”

“However, if you don’t take advantage of them, they have far too much strength, quality, and solidity to not retaliate.”

Inter’s victory over Fiorentina served as a signal to Serie A’s title contenders that, despite losing key players in the summer, they want to stay in the hunt for the title.

Samir Handanovic twice denied Dusan Vlahovic, and Alfred Duncan clipped the crossbar from distance, putting them on the back foot.