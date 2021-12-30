To Putin, Abbas says the West Bank is on the verge of exploding.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a phone chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Israeli tactics in the occupied West Bank risk causing a “explosion,” according to Palestinian official media.

According to the official Wafa news agency, the Palestinian leader informed Putin that Israeli settlements, land expropriation, home demolitions, and “settler terrorism” were among the elements causing unrest in the West Bank.

“Continued Israeli actions would result in an eruption of the situation,” Wafa reported Abbas telling Putin.

Along with the United Nations, the United States, and the European Union, Russia is a member of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators.

Two days after meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at his residence, Abbas spoke with Putin. Abbas made his first official visit to Israel since 2010. Gantz had visited Abbas in Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority’s seat, months before.

Following their meeting this week, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced “confidence-building measures” to help the Palestinian Authority’s economic position and lower tensions in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

According to Wafa, the US commended the economic initiatives, but Abbas informed Putin that they were insufficient.

“Economic and security measures are not a substitute for political action,” Abbas said, adding that the Palestinian leadership will need to make “important decisions” at the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Central Council, which is set to meet in the coming months.

Tensions in the West Bank have been growing since Abbas’ meeting with Putin.

In the first ten months of 2021, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recorded 410 attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, compared to 358 in the entire year of 2020.

According to the Israeli army’s annual report, 100 attacks against Israelis in the occupied West Bank were carried out in 2021, up from 60 the previous year.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a former settlement leader who opposes a Palestinian state, entered office in June. For years, Israel and the Palestinians have been unable to reach an agreement.

Abbas has not been up for re-election since taking office in January 2005. According to a recent poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, an independent think tank based in Ramallah, 74 percent of Palestinians want Abbas to resign.