To protest the Taliban’s dress code, a social media campaign highlights colorful Afghan clothing.

Bahar Jalali, an Afghan-American historian, initiated a campaign promoting the brilliant hues of traditional Afghan clothing after seeing photographs of black-clad Afghan women wearing full face veils during a pro-Taliban demonstration in Kabul.

“I was really concerned that the world would believe that the attire worn by those women in Kabul was typical Afghan clothing, and I didn’t want our heritage and culture to be misrepresented,” Jalali, who lives in Glenwood, Maryland, about an hour’s drive from Washington, said.

Jalali, 56, popularized the hashtags #DoNotTouchMyClothes and #AfghanistanCulture on social media, with women posting images of themselves wearing brightly embroidered Afghan attire and smiling for the camera.

Jalali told AFP that Afghan women do not wear hijab.

“We cover our hair with a flowy chiffon scarves. And everyone who is knowledgeable with Afghan history and culture understands that the dress worn by those women has never been seen before in Afghanistan,” she remarked, referring to protesters at a pro-Taliban university speech in Kabul earlier this month.

About 300 women, dressed entirely in black in compliance with the Taliban’s rigorous new clothing code for women in education, brandished Taliban flags as speakers raged against the West and proclaimed support for extreme Islamists.

“That is not how Afghan women dress. Afghan ladies wear the bright outfits that we showcased to the rest of the world.”

Women’s rights in Afghanistan were severely restricted during the Taliban’s leadership from 1996 to 2001, but they have promised to pursue a more moderate policy since retaking power last month.

Women will be permitted to attend university as long as classes are split by gender or at least by a curtain, and women must wear an abaya robe and niqab, which cover the entire body and face except for a slit for the eyes.

When Jalali was seven years old, she relocated to the United States.

She recalls a secular Afghanistan in which some women wore short skirts and sleeveless dresses on the streets of Kabul, while others wore headscarves.

Jalali returned to Afghanistan in 2009 to teach gender studies and history at the American University in Kabul, which was the country’s first gender studies program.

She returned to the United States after 8.5 years and now teaches Middle Eastern history at Loyola University Maryland.

“Both male and female students were really impassioned about gender equality,” she recalled.

"Both male and female students were really impassioned about gender equality," she recalled.

"So I can't imagine how this new generation of Afghans, who have never seen the Taliban, feels.