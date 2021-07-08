To protest the law, a Hungarian group has promised to engage in “civil disobedience.”

Activists in Hungary have promised to carry out a civil disobedience campaign in response to a new law that they think discriminates against LGBTQ persons and violates national and international human rights norms.

The law forbids kids from seeing content depicting homosexuality or sex reassignment. A section in the bill also prohibits organizations from running instructional programs on sexual orientation in schools unless the government has given their approval.

Critics claim that the law, which took effect on Thursday, stigmatizes and marginalizes the LGBTQ community while also denying critical information to young LGBTQ individuals.

After activists erected a 30-foot-high rainbow heart across from the parliament building, Luca Dudits, a spokesperson for Hatter Society, Hungary’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group, told The Associated Press, “We believe that the only path we can pursue is civil disobedience, and we will not change anything about our activities.”

Many European officials have also come out against the law, claiming that it goes against the values of the European Union. During a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen termed the law “a disgrace.”

On Thursday, EU legislators are set to endorse a joint resolution denouncing the legislation, and have asked the European Commission to take urgent action against Hungary unless it alters its position.

The resolution claims that the law will “severely and intentionally restrict LGBTIQ persons’ rights and freedoms, as well as children’s rights,” and invites the European Commission to bring the case to the European Court of Justice.

Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban described the dispute as a “discussion about who decides how we will raise our children” ahead of a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Thursday.

Orban stated, “Brussels bureaucrats have no place here.”

The fight over the law echoes a bigger discussion inside the EU’s 27 member states, where populist leaders have pushed through laws and policies that many in the bloc believe are anti-democratic or violate the bloc’s core values. On the one hand, critics of those policies want the EU to act to defend their vision of the bloc as a progressive institution; on the other hand, such intervention raises unpleasant concerns about how much action should be taken. This is a condensed version of the information.