To protest inequality, demonstrators briefly occupy the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, a group of about a dozen activists briefly occupied the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange to protest the country’s rising economic disparity under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Protesters held red flags and a Brazilian flag with the word “hungry” printed on it as they stood beneath electronic panels that displayed stock values from the country’s largest stock exchange.

On Twitter, the Homeless Workers Movement, which organized the protest, said, “We are seizing the Sao Paulo stock exchange, the largest emblem of speculation and social inequity.”

“While corporations thrive, individuals go hungry, and employment is becoming increasingly precarious.”

“Everything is Bolsonaro’s fault,” said one of the protesters’ posters.

The group left the building after a brief rally and continued their protest outside.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 590,000 individuals in this country of 213 million people, has increased Brazil’s economic inequalities.

Over 14 million Brazilians are unemployed, and inflation is nearly 10% year on year.