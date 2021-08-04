To protest Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch, a religious man sews his lips shut.

A Christian leader from Oxfordshire, South East England, has opted to oppose Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News, with his body.

Reverend Tim Hewes, 71, stitched his lips shut on Monday in protest of the global climate disaster, which Hewes claims Murdoch has entirely disregarded.

Before sewing up his lips, he made the following statement on film.

In a statement released by Christian Climate Action, Hewes said, “I’m sewing up my lips to illustrate the horrific and violent damage Murdoch’s acts have wreaked on the earth and to symbolically make apparent this fact” (CCA).

“Today, countless people around the world are silenced and suffering as a result of the climate crisis. The truth and knowledge of climate change have been suppressed, and those who suffer have gone unheard. I’ve tried every other option I can think of to eliminate Rupert Murdoch’s dominance and insanity, as well as his denial of the climate emergency.”

Hewes, a CCA member, had place cards that said, “Murdoch silenced climate research,” “Murdoch to the dock for ecocide and The Murdoch Legacy,” and “The 6th Mass Extinction on Planet Earth.”

“Murdoch – the most destructive man in the history of the planet?” Hewes also held up a banner about the wealthy tycoon.

The demonstration took place outside the Murdoch family’s News Corporation offices in the United Kingdom. Hewes finished his protest by removing his stitches after two hours.

This isn’t the first time Hewes has utilized himself to express his dissatisfaction with his ideas.

Hewes, along fellow CCA member Ben Buse, was sentenced to prison for contempt of court in March. To protest London’s lack of attention to climate change, both men fastened themselves to court furniture.

Buse said in the City of London Magistrates Court, “Today I am protesting in court because time has ran out.”

“Species are vanishing, island states, livelihoods, and civilizations are vanishing, and coral reefs are vanishing. We are approaching the tipping points of the global climate system, and we are on the verge of uncontrolled warming, huge exodus, tremendous pain, and catastrophe. It grieves me that we are going about our daily lives as if nothing important is dying around us.”

