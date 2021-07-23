To meet its new inflation target, the ECB keeps its cheap money taps open.

The European Central Bank maintained its massive stimulus package for the eurozone in place on Thursday, signaling that it will need continued support to meet its newly revised, higher inflation objective.

The ECB’s 25-member governing council resolved at its meeting to maintain historic low interest rates, including a negative bank deposit rate, according to a statement.

The bank’s 1.85 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-purchasing scheme (PEPP), which is the bank’s principal mechanism for assisting the area through the pandemic crisis, received no changes.

The European Central Bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy aims to keep credit inexpensive throughout the eurozone in order to encourage lending and investment.

The ECB met for the first time since 2003, when it announced the conclusions of an 18-month strategic review of the bank’s capabilities and goals.

The most significant adjustment was a reduced inflation target of 2%, compared to a prior objective of “near to but below 2%” that has been out of reach for years.

The ECB’s revised target was reflected in its “forward guidance” statement released on Thursday, which summarized recent monetary policy decisions and is keenly scrutinized by markets for signals on future rate and bond-buying measures.

The updated statement promised to maintain current low interest rates until inflation is deemed as “durably” attaining the new two-percent target.

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde pledged earlier this month that the statement will be rewritten with clearer language.

The focus now goes to Lagarde’s press appearance in Frankfurt at 1230 GMT, where she will most certainly be questioned about when the bank would begin to wind down its PEPP purchases.

Although there is significant disagreement among ECB governors over when to begin weaning the 19-nation currency club off its huge stimulus, commentators say a recent spike in coronavirus infections is likely to postpone policy tightening discussions.

PEPP will be in effect until at least March 2022, or until the ECB “judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over,” according to the “forward guidance” statement.

Thanks to mass vaccinations and extensive reopenings, the euro region is seeing a strong recovery.

However, there is rising concern about the virus’s Delta variant’s rapid spread, which has resulted in an increase in new cases and pushed numerous governments to impose restrictions.

After a period of relatively low numbers, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern on Thursday about a “exponential surge” in Covid-19 infections, which has allowed the country to relax lodging restrictions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.