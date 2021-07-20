To get out of COVID Quarantine, a man climbs down a rope made of bedsheets from the hotel’s top floor.

On Tuesday, police said an Australian man was caught after he climbed four floors down a rope made of tied-together bedsheets to avoid a necessary COVID-19 quarantine in a hotel.

After fleeing a temporary quarantine in Western Australia (WA), Travis Jay Myles, 39, was charged with failing to comply with direction and providing false/misleading information, according to local news channel ABC.

After traveling to WA from Brisbane and failing to meet mandatory COVID-19 standards to enter the state, Myles was placed in quarantine at a motel in Perth on Monday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, any passengers wishing to enter WA must first obtain a G2G pass, which is an online application that includes information about their health and travel plans.

However, according to the Western Australian Police Force, Myles failed to provide a G2G permit when entering the state and was ordered to stay in a hotel for the night. Myles was ordered to return to his hometown of Queensland, Australia, following the quarantine.

The G2G application was denied because it did not meet any of the exemption categories under Queensland’s existing limits, and he was ordered to leave WA within 48 hours, according to the police statement.

However, authorities believe that Myles used a makeshift rope made of bedsheets to climb out of the hotel window at 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Multiple tied-up sheets dangling from the fourth-story window, according to photos released by the police on Facebook.

Approximately eight hours after his escape, the suspect was apprehended on Beaufort Street across town. Myles was apprehended and a COVID-19 test was negative, according to police.

Myles appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court by audio-link later on Tuesday afternoon, according to ABC.

The 39-year-old did not seek bail and will remain in detention until the end of his 14-day quarantine term in early August. Myles will be able to appear in court in person as a result of this, according to the news outlet.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia has maintained a relatively rigorous stance. More than half of the country’s 25 million people were unemployed as of Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.