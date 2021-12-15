To deter Putin, US lawmakers are calling for pre-emptive sanctions and arms sales to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, a group of US congressmen called for pre-emptive sanctions against Russia and increased weaponry shipments to Ukraine, saying that the actions taken thus far will not deter President Vladimir Putin from invading the country.

Following a weekend trip to Ukraine, the three MPs, all of whom are military veterans, claimed they were certain Putin was serious about an attack as tens of thousands of troops gathered near the Ukrainian border.

Representative Seth Moulton, a Democrat, told reporters, “We need to be more concerned about deterring Putin than aggravating him.”

“If Putin invades, I want him to know that he’ll have a hard time getting a beverage from a vending machine in the next five minutes, not that NATO will hold a conference to discuss what to do next over the next several weeks.”

In a phone discussion with Putin last week, President Joe Biden warned that if Moscow invades Ukraine, which is currently battling pro-Russian separatists, Russia will suffer penalties “like none he’s ever seen.”

Republican Representative Mike Waltz stated that the US should already be applying sanctions due to destabilization.

“I don’t think threatening severe action… following an invasion will change Putin’s calculus,” Waltz said.

He encouraged the Biden administration to cut through the red tape and deploy armaments, particularly air defense missiles, to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Ukraine may prevent Putin, according to Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego, by telling him that an invasion would be “bloody, long, and prolonged.”

“A huge loss of that magnitude will be an existential danger to his leadership,” Gallego warned.

The lawmakers, like Biden, ruled out the deployment of US troops.

Since a 2014 rebellion toppled a president who had resisted calls to shift Ukraine closer to the West, Putin has increased his pressure on Ukraine.

Putin said on Tuesday that he wants quick talks on Russia’s security with the US and NATO, as well as guarantees that the Western alliance will not expand east to Ukraine.