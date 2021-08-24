To defend Key Valley from the Taliban, the Panjshir Resistance digs in.

Anti-Taliban forces fire a mounted heavy machine gun into a deep valley from atop a rugged mountain that has survived foreign invaders for decades.

They are members of the National Resistance Front (NRF), which has emerged as the most visible Afghan opposition organisation since the Taliban took control of Kabul nine days ago.

The NRF has set up machine gun nests, mortars, and monitoring stations protected with sandbags in anticipation of a Taliban assault on their bastion, the Panjshir Valley, with militia fighters and former government soldiers among its ranks.

Its fighters patrol the area in US-made Humvees and technicals — pickup trucks with machine weapons mounted on the back – many of them are dressed in military fatigues.

Assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, and walkie-talkies are among the weapons carried by many. Some people take photos of themselves in their vehicles against a spectacular backdrop of snow-capped peaks in the valley, which begins around 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Kabul.

“We’re going to rub their faces in the ground,” one fighter declared from a vantage point on the Panjshir heights, citing previous Taliban triumphs.

The rest of his companions raised their hands and screamed “Allah-u Akbar” (God is great).

The important valley, which is mostly populated by Tajiks, provides natural defense sites with limited entrances under the shade of steep mountains.

In a Washington Post op-ed last week, Ahmad Massoud, one of the NRF’s leaders, said, “If Taliban warlords initiate an assault, they would of course confront stiff resistance from us.”

He is the son of late guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who is credited with converting the Panjshir Valley into a stronghold against the Soviets and the Taliban.

Residents of Panjshir are familiar with the defensive preparations, having witnessed Massoud resist several Soviet attacks in the 1980s and Taliban attempts to capture the territory in the late 1990s.

On the weekend, an NRF spokesman told AFP that the group is prepared to fight any Taliban attacks, but that it also wants to talk to the Islamists about forming a more inclusive administration.

The Taliban has also stated that they wish to resolve the crisis amicably, but they have bared their teeth by dispatching hundreds of fighters to the region.

According to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, Panjshir was besieged on three sides.

Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who arrived in the valley after Kabul fell, predicted a humanitarian catastrophe.

He tweeted, “Talibs aren’t allowing food & fuel to come into Andarab valley,” alluding to a Taliban-controlled area that borders Panjshir from the northwest.

Thousands of women and children have sought refuge in the mountains.

Thousands of women and children have sought refuge in the mountains.