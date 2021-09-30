To de-escalate tensions, the US and China hold “frank” defense talks.

Following apparent signals from the White House that it wants to de-escalate tensions with Beijing, the US and China held “frank” defense talks this week that underlined the need for more open dialogue, the Department of Defense said on Wednesday.

Michael Chase, the US deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, and Maj. Gen. Huang Xueping, deputy director of the People’s Liberation Army Office for International Military Cooperation, conducted the two-day video conference.

It was the first formal meeting convened under the Defense Policy Coordination Talks mechanism since January 2020, when former President Donald Trump was in office.

Chase, a former senior military analyst at the RAND Corporation think tank, and Huang spoke briefly by phone at the end of August, according to Reuters, to handle “crisis and risk.”

“The meeting is an important component of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing effort to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the [People’s Republic of China] by maintaining open lines of communication with the PRC,” the Pentagon said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The two parties had a candid, in-depth, and open conversation on a range of problems affecting the US-PRC defense cooperation during the meeting. Both sides underlined their commitment to maintaining open lines of communication. The US side also reaffirmed our commitment to uphold common ideals with our Indo-Pacific allies and partners.”

President Joe Biden is in charge of what many have called a strategic pivot in the area, but some critics argue the administration’s strategy is lacking in cohesion and consistency across agencies. The need for better communication with China is one of the clearer indications, however, in order to avoid miscalculations in the South China Sea or the Taiwan Strait.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, confirmed that Chase and Huang spoke on August 19 and again this week at a monthly press briefing in Beijing. “The two sides shared in-depth perspectives on relations between our two countries and two military as well as areas of common concern” on both occasions, he said, before criticizing Washington.

