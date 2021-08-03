To counter China’s military blockade, Japan will deploy island missile defenses.

Japan’s senior defense official has revealed that an additional “500 to 600” missile defense personnel will be stationed on one of the country’s westernmost islands in the Pacific, bolstering allied capabilities to oppose China’s area denial operations in the first island chain.

The government hopes to deploy anti-aircraft and anti-ship missile units to Ishigaki, which is part of Okinawa Prefecture and lies near the end of the Nansei island chain, just 185 miles from Taiwan and even closer to the disputed Senkaku Islands, according to Nobuo Kishi, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

The deployment schedule has not been determined, according to Kishi, but the defense ministry is apparently aiming by the end of 2022, according to Tokyo’s Yomiuri Shimbun. According to the official, the feasibility of stationing additional electronic warfare units on Yonaguni, Japan’s westernmost populated island, is also being considered as part of the defense budget for 2023.

Kishi visited Japanese forces on Yonaguni in April and observed that he could practically see Taiwan’s coast, which is only 70 miles away.

If the plans come to fruition, Japan will have strengthened the first island chain in the Western Pacific by deploying more missile defenses on four Okinawa islands, including Miyako and the main Okinawa island, where the majority of forward-deployed US soldiers are stationed.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, the increased ground forces are likely a direct response to China’s growing blue-water fleet, which has recently cruised between the Miyako Strait and conducted Pacific training.

According to the article, one new unit would operate “surface-to-ship and ground-to-air missiles,” while another will “manage the initial response phase in the event of a severe disaster or armed strike.”

Analysts believe China is developing anti-access and area denial (A2/AD) weapons around the first island chain choke spots to keep US forces out of a regional battle, most likely over Taiwan.

However, because Chinese carriers and cruisers are expected to deploy to the east of Taiwan rather than enter the narrow Taiwan Strait during a confrontation, Japan’s A2/AD capabilities could be critical in stopping enemy boats from reaching the Pacific.

The annual military white paper released by Japan on July 13 voiced major concerns over Chinese coast guard activity in the area. This is a condensed version of the information.