To compensate its 330,000 sex abuse victims, the French Catholic Church will sell assets.

According to the Associated Press, the French Catholic Church announced Monday that it will pay financial compensation to victims of sexual abuse within the organization by selling property assets or taking out a loan if necessary. Over the course of 70 years, about 330,000 children were sexually abused by priests and other officials in the French Catholic Church, according to a research completed and recently revealed by an independent committee.

French bishops described plans to establish a “independent, national body” to handle any concerns relating to victims’ compensation in a written statement. They also promised to put money into a fund that would be used to “compensate victims.” The money would be raised by selling property or taking out a loan, according to the statement.

According to the Associated Press, the bishops asked Pope Francis to send “a team of visitors” to review the church’s response to child protection. The bishops also requested “systematic verification” of criminal records for everyone working with children within the church, among other preventative steps.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

In a speech, Bishops’ Conference President Eric de Moulins-Beaufort praised a “decisive move.”

He emphasized that the Church has accepted its “institutional responsibility” and has opted to “take a road of acknowledgment and reparation that allows victims to seek mediation and compensation.”

A month after a report showed widespread child sex abuse within the French Catholic Church, the Bishops Conference met its annual meeting.

“When we learned how much agony so many people had suffered and were still living,” Moulins-Beaufort recalled, “we felt disdain and horror inside us.”

The bishops accepted the church’s financial obligation because the committee “strongly advised” it, but also because “worshippers full of guilt were expecting it from us,” he said.

The study, which was released last month, condemned the Catholic Institution’s “systematic” cover-up of abuses and asked the church to obey the rule of law in France.

The 330,000 victims include an estimated 216,000 persons who were exploited by priests and other clergy, and the rest who were assaulted by church officials such as Scout leaders and camp counselors, according to the report. Estimates were made based on. This is a condensed version of the information.