To commemorate the Tokyo Olympics, Google has launched a Doodle Champion Island Games.

Google has launched the Doodle Champion Island Games, a series of virtual “sport mini-games” that will take place over the next few weeks in honor of the Tokyo Olympics.

According to Nate Swinehart, art lead at the Google Doodle Team, the latest Google Doodle is the largest interactive Google Doodle the search engine has ever created.

According to Google, players fight in seven athletic games as “Lucky the Ninja Cat,” a calico cat avatar that encounters “legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old) pals” on Champion Island.

According to Google, Lucky’s ultimate goal is to “beat each sport Champion in order to gather all seven sacred scrolls—as well as complete extra hidden tasks” across the island.

By clicking on the Google Doodle and joining one of the teams on the “real-time global leaderboard,” users may join in on the fun.

According to Google, the seven athletic categories include table tennis, rugby, skateboarding, synchronized swimming, archery, mountaineering, and a marathon.

Champion Island Games: The Making of a Google Doodle

The games were developed in collaboration with Studio4°C, a Tokyo-based animation studio, and include Japanese-themed graphics.

Swinehart explained, “We wanted this Doodle for the Champion Island Games to truly create an opportunity for the globe to participate worldwide together and to learn about Japanese culture at the time.”

The Doodle Champion Island Games are now open!

Join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she travels a world packed with sports, renowned opponents, and daring side missions in this interactive #GoogleDoodle.

Are you a lucky cat? The great adventure begins right now. https://t.co/vwQJuO8FjM pic.twitter.com/3cVHjFbNpG

— July 23, 2021, Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles)

According to Swinehart, the graphics are an homage to Japanese 16-bit video games. Animals, mythical beings, and legendary figures appear in the games, which are based on different folk traditions from throughout the country’s 47 prefectures, according to Tomoko Ogiwara, a producer at Studio4°C.

Lucky comes to the island where a festival is taking place, according to the studio. “A range of sporting challenges are taking place at this festival.”

Swinehart stated that the business sought to incorporate sports that had previously been absent from the Google homepage.

“Not only are there seven different sports to play, but there is an entire universe to discover,” he continued.

A representation of a fox. This is a condensed version of the information.