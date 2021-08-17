To combat the virus outbreak, Japan will expand its virus emergency.

As it confronts a record surge of infections a week before the Paralympic Games, Japan’s government announced Tuesday that it will expand a coronavirus state of emergency to seven new regions.

Virus emergency measures prohibiting the sale of alcohol and requiring restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. are already in force in Tokyo and five other regions, and were set to expire on August 31.

However, the administration has decided to extend the ban to other places, with restrictions in place until September 12 in all sections of the country.

The coronavirus response minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, warned, “(Infection) is spreading across Japan on a scale we have never seen before.”

“Every day, the number of patients in critical condition grows,” he remarked at an expert gathering.

In addition to the regulations impacting pubs and restaurants, the government will request that large shopping malls and department stores limit the number of consumers allowed inside at any given time.

Despite avoiding lockdowns, Japan has experienced a lesser outbreak than many other countries, with roughly 15,400 deaths.

However, it launched its immunization program later and more slowly than many other affluent countries, and only about 37% of the population has been properly immunized as of now.

Japan has reported more than 20,000 daily cases in recent days, a new high for the country.

The uptick started before the Olympics began last month and lasted throughout the Games, which were hosted with most spectators barred from most sports.

Organizers announced a spectator ban for the Paralympics on Monday night, with limited exceptions for a program inviting schoolchildren to watch the Games.

Virus limitations apply to Paralympic athletes, including regular testing and movement restrictions.

According to the government, there is no evidence that the Olympics contributed to the increase in cases, and recent polls show that most Japanese think the Olympics were a good decision, while many also believe it fueled the outbreak.

According to some analysts, the large worldwide event weakened the government’s viral limitations by encouraging people to go out and businesses to stay open.

According to local media sources, up to 40% of bars and restaurants in some sections of Tokyo are breaking the virus restrictions.