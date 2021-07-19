To combat the virus, a third of Vietnamese have been ordered to stay at home.

Multiple southern provinces were placed under Covid-19 lockdown on Monday, forcing around a third of Vietnam’s 100 million people to return home.

The limits came a day after nearly 6,000 new infections were detected in less than 24 hours, a Vietnamese record.

Residents in Hanoi’s capital were likewise asked – but not compelled – to stay at home, with all non-essential shops and services required to close. Public gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

“The order from the Hanoi government came so quickly,” remarked Nguyen Thanh Van, a local.

“However, I completely agree with you. To avoid a repeat of the situation in Ho Chi Minh City, we’d prefer they strike forcefully.

“In the past fights, we were victorious. But this is a difficult one.”

For more than a week, the business capital of Ho Chi Minh City, as well as the neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai, have been under lockdown.

However, the number of instances continued to rise. As a result, the government has ordered the lockdown of 16 more provinces, which will begin on Monday.

Following last year’s success in limiting coronavirus outbreaks, Vietnam has observed a surge in cases since late April, with the epicenter migrating south from the north’s industrial zones.

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have constructed many makeshift hospitals that can accommodate thousands of patients.

The number of domestic flights serving the area has decreased.

Residents complained that procuring needed commodities was difficult when wholesale and open-air markets closed as restrictions increased.

According to the government’s official news site, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated, “We give priority to preserving people’s health.”

With only 4.3 million doses provided so far, the Southeast Asian country has been reluctant to purchase and dispense immunizations.

Vietnam is also developing its own vaccines, with the goal of achieving herd immunity by early 2022, according to officials.

On Monday, a total of 55,845 cases were reported, including 254 deaths.

Vietnam was one of the few economies to grow last year, thanks to its excellent virus containment.

In the first half of the year, the economy gained 5.64 percent, which was in line with government estimates.