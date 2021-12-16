To combat the Covid Surge, South Korea will reintroduce business curfews.

After record infections caused the government to postpone its plan to live with Covid, South Korea announced Thursday that it will reimpose coronavirus curfews on companies and limit the number of gatherings.

Authorities lifted restrictions last month to assist stimulate the Covid-affected sector, eliminating limits on how long firms might stay open after a quick vaccination program.

However, the number of new infections every day has more than tripled since then, with a high of 7,850 cases reported on Wednesday, and authorities have warned that the number could reach 20,000 by the end of the month.

“Only by promptly bringing the spread under control through strong social distancing measures will we be able to transcend this critical moment,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Thursday as he unveiled the new limitations.

Restaurants, cafes, and other nightlife venues will have to close at 9 p.m. under the new laws, which go into effect Saturday for a two-week trial period, while other public facilities such as cinemas and concert halls will be able to stay open until 10 p.m.

The number of persons that can attend a private event will be limited to four.

The government has urged those who are eligible for booster shots to receive them as soon as possible, stressing that the country’s healthcare system is under strain.

More than 80% of the population of South Korea has been fully immunized.

Authorities have not revealed how many of the new infections among the jabbed are so-called breakthrough cases.