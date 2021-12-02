To combat the Covid Surge, Germany cracks down on the unjabbed.

To tackle the recent spike of cases, Germany will impose broad restrictions on persons who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday after meeting with regional leaders.

“Only those who have been vaccinated or recovered will be allowed access to culture and recreation across the country,” Merkel said, adding that the same regulation would apply to non-essential shops.

The outgoing chancellor also spoke out in favor of mandatory vaccinations, which is up for a vote in parliament soon.

“Given the circumstances, I believe it is reasonable to implement mandatory immunization,” she stated.

Just two weeks ago, Merkel, her deputy Olaf Scholz, and the leaders of 16 states strengthened Covid restrictions, but they met again on Thursday to consider even stronger measures.

According to a paper signed by the leaders, the measures include a total ban on anyone who has not been vaccinated or recovered from Covid from attending facilities such as pubs, restaurants, and movies.

The unimmunized will also be barred from Christmas markets and face contact restrictions that will limit the amount of persons with whom they can socialize.

The deal also includes new limitations on large gatherings, including as Bundesliga football matches, as well as the shutdown of nightclubs in areas with weekly infection rates over 350 per 100,000 people.

According to Hendrik Wuest, the state leader of North Rhine-Westphalia, fireworks will be prohibited on New Year’s Eve to prevent massive crowds from gathering.

In a caretaker capacity ahead of next week’s anticipated swearing-in of a new government, Health Minister Jens Spahn told the ZDF channel that Germany required “a lockdown, so to speak, for the unvaccinated.”

“You can see from the decisions that we have acknowledged the situation is really serious,” Merkel said, adding that the measures should be viewed as “minimum standards,” with other regions having the option of imposing their own tighter restrictions.

Infections in Germany have shattered records in recent weeks, and hospitals are raising the alarm, with many overburdened and forced to send patients abroad for treatment.

Despite the fact that Germany’s seven-day incidence rate has decreased marginally this week, it was still 439.2 on Thursday, with 73,209 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

“The pandemic scenario has never been as scary and serious as it is now,” the DIVI acute care association warned on Wednesday, calling for a drastic tightening of regulations.

Several hard-hit German districts have already canceled and prohibited Christmas markets. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.