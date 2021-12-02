To combat the Covid Surge, German leaders are planning a crackdown on the unjabbed.

On Thursday, German politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel and her deputy, Olaf Scholz, are set to adopt a de facto “lockdown for the unvaccinated” to tackle the rising number of Covid cases.

Merkel, Scholz, and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states strengthened Covid restrictions just two weeks ago, but are now in talks to impose even stricter controls in the face of the virus’s fourth wave.

According to a draft agreement seen by AFP, the measures include a blanket ban on everyone who has not been vaccinated or recovered from Covid — a system known as 2G in Germany — from visiting pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinemas, and other recreational facilities.

Unvaccinated people would also be barred from Christmas markets and non-essential stores, as well as face contact restrictions that would limit the amount of people with whom they may socialize.

The agreement also calls for further limitations on large gatherings, such as Bundesliga football matches, as well as the shutdown of nightclubs in locations where the weekly infection rate exceeds 350 per 100,000 people on a weekly basis.

In a caretaker capacity ahead of next week’s anticipated swearing-in of a new government, Health Minister Jens Spahn told the ZDF channel that Germany required “a lockdown, so to speak, for the unvaccinated.”

Infections in Germany have shattered records in recent weeks, and hospitals are raising the alarm, with many overburdened and forced to send patients abroad for treatment.

Despite the fact that Germany’s seven-day incidence rate has decreased marginally this week, it was still 439.2 on Thursday, with 73,209 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

“The pandemic scenario has never been as scary and serious as it is now,” the DIVI acute care association warned on Wednesday, calling for a drastic tightening of regulations.

To curb the spread of the epidemic, several hard-hit German districts have already canceled Christmas markets and prohibited the unvaccinated from public venues such as gyms and recreational centers.

However, opponents say the hodgepodge of rules is perplexing, and Thursday’s emergency talks are intended at establishing uniform rules across the country.

In addition, the draft agreement states support for mandatory vaccination in Germany, with February as a potential start date. Scholz stated earlier this week that he hopes for a vote on the issue in parliament before the end of the year.

“Too many individuals have not been vaccinated,” Scholz told the German news channel Bild. He claims that making vaccinations mandatory is justified “to safeguard us all.”

