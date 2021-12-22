To combat the Covid outbreak, a Chinese city has locked down 13 million residents.

In order to combat a developing Covid-19 outbreak, the Chinese metropolis of Xi’an implemented a rigorous lockdown on Wednesday and substantially increased travel regulations. Over 13 million people were told to stay at home.

China is on high alert as it tackles local breakouts in many cities as it prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

The new limitations were implemented after 52 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Xi’an on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 143 since December 9.

The local government said in a post on its official Weibo social media account that starting at midnight on Thursday, all homes may only “send one household member outside once every two days to purchase supplies,” with all others obliged to stay indoors save in emergencies.

Residents “should not leave the city unless absolutely necessary,” according to the authorities, which added that those intending to leave must show “exceptional circumstances” and request for authorisation.

The directives came a day after the metropolis in northern China began testing its entire population of 13 million people.

According to government warnings, long-distance bus stations have been blocked, and disease control checkpoints have been set up on highways leading out of Xi’an.

According to flight tracker VariFlight, more than 85% of flights to and from the city’s major airport have been canceled.

Passenger capacity on public transportation has been reduced within the city, and schools have been closed.

Apart from supermarkets, convenience stores, and medical institutions, all “non-essential” companies and public facilities have been instructed to close, while the local administration has asked firms to allow employees to work from home, according to CCTV.

Large-scale gatherings, including activities in public parks, have been halted, and the museum housing the world-famous Terracotta Army — China’s first emperor’s 2,000-year-old mausoleum — has been closed until further notice.

Since the middle of last year, China, where the coronavirus was originally discovered, has used a zero-Covid approach comprising stringent border controls, targeted lockdowns, and lengthy quarantines to reduce new cases to a trickle.

Even a single example can result in immediate enactment of restrictions.

After an infection was discovered, the southern city of Dongxing ordered its 200,000 people to isolate at home on Tuesday.

As it prepares for the arrival of thousands of international athletes at the Olympics just over a month away, the country has tightened its already severe zero-tolerance Covid policy, with the capital Beijing requesting negative Covid tests from visitors and barring flights from other cities.

Covid-19 isn’t the only ailment to strike. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.