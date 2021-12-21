To combat Omicron, Israel’s lawmakers have approved a US travel ban.

Israeli lawmakers barred Israeli citizens and residents from traveling to the United States on Tuesday, adding the US to a list of more than 50 countries that have been deemed off-limits in the fight against the Omicron coronavirus type.

A legislative committee decided to endorse a health ministry suggestion to place the United States, along with Italy, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland, and Turkey, on Israel’s “red list,” according to committee spokesperson Ronit Gal.

The prohibition goes into effect on Wednesday and will last at least a week, according to Gal.

The United Kingdom, France, and Spain, as well as the United Arab Emirates and much of Africa, were previously on the list.

The addition of the United States to the red list was a significant step for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government, as hundreds of thousands of Israelis are citizens of the United States.

As a result of the designation, Israeli passport holders and residents are unable to go to the United States without the approval of an exemptions committee.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly transmissible Omicron type accounted for 73.2 percent of new cases in the United States in the week ending Saturday.

The latest Israeli limitations were approved as the Israeli health ministry reported 1,148 confirmed or “very likely” Omicron cases in the country as of Tuesday.

Vaccinated people accounted for more than half of the instances.

Coronavirus infections have been on the rise in recent years, and the Omicron cases were part of that trend. On Monday, 1,306 cases were reported, which is the highest number since October.

After Omicron was discovered in South Africa this month, Israel restricted practically all international visitors, just weeks after allowing tourists to enter for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Weizmann Institute’s health specialist Eran Segal remarked on public radio that barring Israeli citizens and residents from traveling was only a partial solution.

“Everyone understands that the limits on the air are in place to postpone, not prevent, the arrival of Omicron,” he explained.

“We need to take advantage of these constraints… so that they can assist us in our vaccine efforts.”

Despite this, Segal believes there is “room for optimism” because Omicron may not be as dangerous as past coronavirus types.

In Israel’s 9.3 million population, more than 4.1 million people have got three doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

However, vaccination rates among teenagers and young children remain low. A single coronavirus vaccine has been given to less than 1% of children aged five to eleven.