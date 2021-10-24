To combat hunger and unemployment, the Taliban are offering wheat-related jobs.

On Sunday, Afghanistan’s Taliban government inaugurated a hunger-relief program, promising tens of thousands of people wheat in exchange for labor.

At a press conference in southern Kabul, the Taliban’s main spokesperson said the scheme would be pushed out across Afghanistan’s major towns and cities, employing 40,000 men in the city alone.

“This is a critical step in the fight against unemployment,” Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding that workers must “put in a lot of effort.”

Afghanistan, which is already suffering from poverty, drought, power outages, and a collapsing economic system, is now facing a very brutal winter.

Workers will not be paid under the Taliban’s food-for-work scheme, which is aimed at individuals who are currently unemployed and most at risk of famine over the winter.

Approximately 55,000 tons of wheat will be given throughout the country, including Herat, Jalalabad, Kandahar, Mazar-i-Sharif, and Pol-i-Khomri, during the two-month initiative.

In order to battle drought, laborers in Kabul will excavate water conduits and catchment terraces for snow in the highlands.

At a ceremony in the capital’s rural Rish Khor region, Mujahid and other senior officials, including agriculture minister Abdul Rahman Rashid and Kabul mayor Hamdullah Nomani, cut a pink ribbon and dug a tiny trench to kick off the initiative.