To combat Covid, Russia imposes a nationwide paid holiday.

On Saturday, new coronavirus limitations went into place across Russia, with authorities hoping to reduce the number of infections and deaths in Europe’s deadliest country.

The government’s tally on Saturday showed 40,251 new cases, the largest number of new infections since the pandemic began.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin ordered a paid holiday from Saturday to November 7 in an attempt to break a recent string of daily case and mortality records.

Since ending a brief lockdown at the start of the pandemic, Russia has held off on adopting significant statewide restrictions, pinning its hopes on the deployment of several local vaccines, including Sputnik V.

Despite the fact that some vaccines have been readily available for months, according to official statistics released on Saturday, just 32.5 percent of the population has been properly vaccinated.

After polls quoted by news agencies revealed that one-third of Russians planned to travel during the holiday season, the Kremlin stated this week that epidemiologists had expressed “concerns.”

Virus limitations have been implemented in various parts of the country, but the most severe began this week in Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s outbreak, with non-essential services being shut down.

The Russian government has been accused of downplaying the pandemic, and figures released by Rosstat on Friday showed nearly twice as many Covid deaths than the government estimate.

In September, Rosstat reported 44,265 coronavirus deaths, roughly double the official government figure.

This would increase the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Russia to around 450,000, the most in Europe, according to the agency.