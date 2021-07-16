To combat climate change, Greenland has banned oil exploration.

Greenland has halted any future oil exploration owing to concerns about climate change, in an effort to demonstrate that the country’s administration is taking the situation seriously.

Since assuming power in April, the government has made the climate issue a primary priority, and despite the fact that the subterranean is likely to contain vast reserves of undiscovered oil, the need to conserve the country’s natural resources is taking precedence.

In a statement, the government stated it has “decided to stop awarding new permits for oil and gas development in Greenland.” This decision was made for the sake of our environment, our fisheries, and our tourism industry, as well as to focus our business on long-term potential.”

According to the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), there are around 18 billion undiscovered oil barrels on Greenland’s west coast. Large reserves are also predicted to be buried beneath the seabed on the island’s east shore.

Though this legislation is a win for the environment, it also cuts off potential investments that could have aided efforts to gain economic independence from Denmark, which currently controls the Arctic island’s foreign, defense, and security policies, as well as a yearly grant that accounts for roughly two-thirds of its economy.

This decision to cease oil drilling comes as the enormous island begins to feel the effects of climate change more acutely. According to a NOAA Climate research, average sea levels have risen roughly 9 inches since 1880, with ice melting in the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets accounting for nearly a quarter of that increase.

“Oil isn’t the way of the future. Renewable energy is the way of the future, and we have a lot to gain in that regard,” the government noted.

According to Bloomberg, a number of other European countries, including Denmark, France, Spain, and Ireland, have scrapped plans for additional oil exploration in recent years.