To boost the economy, the Philippines lifts a virus ban in the capital.

Officials in the Philippines announced Tuesday that despite high infection numbers, they will relax coronavirus restrictions in the capital, Manila, in order to boost economic activity.

Restaurants, churches, and beauty salons in the national capital region will open with reduced capacity starting Thursday in order to re-hire tens of thousands of people.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque said, “We should strive for total health, and this can only be achieved by carefully balancing our COVID-19 response by considering both the health of our people and the economic health of the nation.”

Due to an epidemic of the extremely contagious Delta variety, virus cases have reached new highs, with over 140,000 cases reported in the last week.

Under a new classification system that replaces restrictions that left many residents and business owners unclear about which activities were allowed, Metropolitan Manila will be placed on the second-highest alert level.

To stop the virus spreading, localized lockdowns targeting specific buildings, streets, or neighborhoods will be implemented, replacing the present approach that covers entire cities and regions.

Regardless of vaccination status, fully vaccinated consumers in the capital region can now be served indoors at up to 10% capacity in restaurants and beauty salons, and outside at up to 30% capacity at outdoor events.

Officials claim that six out of ten adults in Manila have been vaccinated, compared to 22 percent of Filipino adults countrywide.

Churches will be allowed to seat 10% of their capacity for services, but other indoor group activities, such as those that cause crowding, will be prohibited.

According to Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, a series of shutdowns since the onset of the pandemic has put more than two million workers in the food and recreation sectors out of work in the capital alone.

In the Philippines, where schools have been closed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of youngsters began a second year of remote classes this week.

Officials said Tuesday that if the alert level is decreased to the second-lowest, classrooms, indoor entertainment, and social activities might reopen at up to 50% capacity.

Duterte earlier stated that the country cannot afford any more curfews.

However, as hospitals have become overcrowded, officials have had limited alternatives for slowing the virus’s spread.

Vaccinations, which are currently limited to priority sectors, could begin for the full adult population next month, the president indicated in a pre-recorded television address shown Tuesday.

More people have been affected by the coronavirus. Brief News from Washington Newsday.