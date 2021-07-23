To board a plane, a man with COVID-19 disguises himself as a wife; a blunder leads to his arrest.

Officials said a man in Indonesia who was proven COVID-19-positive could face penalties after he was caught impersonating his wife to board a flight.

The man, who has only been recognized by his initials “DW,” boarded a Citilink flight that took off from Jakarta and landed in Ternate, in the province of North Maluku, according to CNN Indonesia.

During his Sunday effort, DW wore a niqab — a full veil usually worn by Muslim women to hide their faces — and carried fake IDs as well as a negative PCR test result, according to an Associated Press story.

However, a flight attendant on board the plane discovered DW had changed his clothes after using the restroom. After reporting the changeover to airport authorities, DW was detained as he disembarked from the plane.

The man, who had tested positive for COVID-19 before the trip, was apparently planning to go with his wife’s ID and findings because she had tested negative for the virus.

“He purchased a plane ticket in his wife’s name and supplied his wife’s identity card, PCR test results, and immunization card. After DW’s arrest, Ternate police chief Aditya Laksimada was quoted by the Associated Press as saying, “All paperwork are under his wife’s identity.”

An on-site health officer tested the individual for COVID-19 right away, and the PCR test result came back positive, according to officials.

The airport then contacted Ternate’s COVID-19 handling task force, which employed an ambulance to transport DW to his home in the city to self-isolate, according to Ternate COVID-19 task force operating head Muhammad Arif Gani. DW will be supervised by task force personnel, he added.

According to the CNN article, after DW’s self-isolation period is through, local authorities have stated their intention to prosecute him.

As of writing, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, Indonesia has just over 3 million COVID-19 cases and roughly 79,000 deaths.

According to CNN, Citilink’s parent company, Garuda Indonesia, limited travel during the Eid al-Adha holiday, which falls between July 19 and 25, to only necessary workers and those with immediate requirements.