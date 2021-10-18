To avoid taking the COVID vaccine, a woman threatens health officials with a giant snake.

According to various reports, a woman in India threatened health officials with a big snake in an attempt to escape receiving the coronavirus vaccine. The incident was videotaped and shared on social media later.

According to IBTimes, the incident occurred in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. When Kamla Devi emerged from her home with a big snake, a medical team was conducting a door-to-door immunization drive in the Nagelav village.

Devi, a reputed snake charmer, refused to take the vaccine for unclear reasons. According to Times Now News, she threatened to use the snake as a weapon against the officials if they attempted to administer the jab. Devi, snake in hand, is seen disputing with the medical personnel in a video footage published to Twitter by Indian source Lokmat.

Devi allegedly threatens to hurl the snake at the medical personnel in the video, according to Times Now News.

Devi isn’t the only Indian villager to go to such measures to escape getting stabbed.

Residents of the Sisodia village in Barabanki “fled their homes” as a medical team arrived to deliver immunizations, according to The Washington Newsday in May.

“We arrived with a medical team to vaccinate the locals. When they noticed us approaching, though, several of them bolted. They jumped into the river as we tried to stop them “According to the Times of India, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rajiv Shukla remarked.

A guy in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district was also detained in May after sharing a video showing him eating a snake. The man believed that eating the snake would protect him from COVID-19, according to India Today.

The officials in the Nagelav hamlet were terrified of Devi’s snake, but they stayed at her door and talked to her about the vaccine’s necessity.

Residents in the area rushed to see the tense confrontation and were reportedly requested to assist Devi in getting the vaccine. After hours of back-and-forth, she and her family finally consented to get vaccinated.

According to Times Now News, the medical team also gave the vaccine to 20 other communities.

