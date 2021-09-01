To avoid jail, a white supremacist is required to read Dickens and Shakespeare.

It was the best of times and the worst of times for a man who was convicted of downloading bomb-making instructions and told he may avoid prison if he studied A Tale of Two Cities and other great works of literature.

The first line of Charles Dickens’ novel may equally apply to Ben John, 21, of Lincoln, England, who was convicted on August 11 of possessing information likely to be useful in planning an act of terrorism, carrying a potential sentence of 15 years in prison.

Judge Timothy Spencer QC, on the other hand, favored literary punishments to jail sentences, and gave John a suspended sentence as well as a reading list of English literary greats.

“Have you ever read Charles Dickens? What about [Jane] Austen? Start with Pride and Prejudice and A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens. Twelfth Night by [William] Shakespeare,” Spencer explained.

“Consider Hardy for a moment. Consider Hardy and Trollope, referring to novelist and poet Thomas Hardy, author of Far from the Madding Crowd, and Anthony Trollope, author of the Barsetshire Chronicles.

Following an 11-month police Special Branch investigation, a right-wing extremist student was found with terrorist teaching material.

At Leicester, Ben John, 21, was found guilty of one count of possessing a document that could be useful to terrorists… https://t.co/LSD7SxOwrr

— August 13, 2021, antifascist45 (@antifascist45)

According to The Leicester Mercury, the judge said, “On January 4, you will tell me what you have read and I will test you on it.” “I will test you and if I think you are [lying to]me, you will suffer.”

“You know what will happen if you let me down,” the judge added.

At the age of 18, government officials recognized John as a terror threat after he wrote a letter to his school claiming to be a member of “The Lincoln Fascist Underground” and criticizing gay people and immigrants.

In January 2020, police raided his student residence and discovered a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook on his hard drive, as well as 67,788 papers containing white supremacist and anti-Semitic literature.

He was charged with terrorism-related offenses, including possessing homemade combat documents. This is a condensed version of the information.