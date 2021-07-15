To avoid another COVID lockdown, Israel will impose large fines on anybody who do not wear a mask.

Israeli police have been told to step up enforcement of a statewide mask mandate by fining anyone who do not comply, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Bennett added, “because it’s wrong to have people who are lazy and harm the rest of the public.”

The prohibition extends to indoor gatherings like as hospitals and public transportation, but adherence to the law has been minimal, according to the Associated Press. A national shutdown, according to the prime minister, would be a “last resort,” and he believes that by taking precautions such as wearing a mask, Israelis may limit the spread of the Delta Variant.

Bennett told reporters, “The easiest thing to do, as they’ve done repeatedly over the last year and a half, is to shut everything down.” “We might get up there, but this time we’re going to take a different route. And it is up to all of us.”

“Our goal is to keep the public safe while minimizing disturbances to daily life as much as possible.” “There will be more transparency and fewer lockdowns,” Bennett added.

Bennett went on to say that immunizations alone “won’t stop the spread,” but that Israeli citizens could “complete the job” in five weeks provided they followed the country’s health and safety rules. As a result of the virus’s spread, the government will decide how to restrict major gatherings such as weddings and concerts, according to Bennett.

Bennett counseled Israelis to avoid shaking hands, instead opting for an elbow bump. “Except within the family, no kissing or hugging.” He also advised Israelis not to travel outside of the country as the Delta Variant spreads over Europe and other parts of the world.

Bennett commented as the number of new infections each day in Israel surpassed 700 on Wednesday. Despite one of the world’s fastest inoculation campaigns, this is the case. More than 5.7 million of Israel’s 9.3 million inhabitants have received at least one vaccination. Two dosages were given to 5.2 million people.

The majority of instances are minor, and serious cases are still uncommon—but practically all new cases are caused by.