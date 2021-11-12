To alleviate the fuel shortage, a Haitian gang has declared a truce.

After weeks of shortages, the leader of one of the gangs controlling Haiti’s main oil supply depot offered a multi-day cease-fire on Friday to allow hospitals, schools, and businesses to stock up on fuel.

In a video released on social media, gang leader Jimmy Cherizier said, “Starting today, tanker trucks may fill up without worry.”

In exchange for a truce that would run until November 18, he demanded the withdrawal of armored cars that the police had stationed in gang-controlled neighborhoods, as well as Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s resignation.

“If Ariel Henry does not quit and the difficulties persist, we will lift the cease-fire, and it will be the final struggle against him,” Cherizier, dubbed “Barbecue,” added.

Haiti’s powerful and highly armed crime gangs have tightened their hold on the city, Port-au-Prince, in recent months, seizing control of routes leading to the country’s three oil supply facilities.

Gangs have kidnapped a dozen petrol tanker trucks and are demanding large ransoms in exchange for the drivers’ release.

Because of a paucity of fuel for the generators that provide energy, Haiti’s communication networks and media outlets have substantially restricted their activities since last month.

The electricity crisis is also wreaking havoc on Haiti’s few hospitals.

With the country in anarchy, the United States and Canada have advised their citizens to begin making plans to leave Haiti.

On Friday, Canada announced that it will be removing non-essential personnel from its embassy.

Cherizier is an ex-cop who has been accused of many murders and arson in low-income parts of the city since 2017.

Despite the fact that a gun-toting Cherizier has been on the run since February 2019, he frequently shares images and videos of himself on social media and speaks to journalists at the gang hideout he controls.