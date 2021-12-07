To align with the Western world and global markets, the UAE has shifted its workweek to Monday through Friday.

The government said the decision will assist the financial sector align with “global real-time trading and communication-based transactions,” according to a statement. The schedule is also intended to “increase not only trading prospects, but also the flexible, secure, and happy lifestyle the Emirates offers its inhabitants and residents,” according to the statement. The United Arab Emirates will follow Lebanon and Turkey in switching to a Monday through Friday schedule. The majority of Middle Eastern countries work from Sunday to Thursday.

On Friday, the customary Muslim holy day, government employees would work a half-day, according to the notice. To accommodate employees leaving work, the Islamic Friday noon sermons will be moved to 1:15 p.m.

The government did not say whether private firms would be required to provide Friday half-days, but the Associated Press reports that the private sector will most likely follow the government’s lead in changing the workweek. All private schools in Dubai will switch to the new schedule at the start of next year’s school year, according to Dubai education officials.

Skyscraper-studded Over the years, Dubai has attracted a wide range of Western international corporations. Its Dubai International Financial Center, which is governed by independent regulators, has grown in recent years, providing stock traders and market traders with a convenient time zone to work between Asian and European markets—the sun sets in this part of the Middle East around the time New York markets open.

The move was lauded by the Emirati government as making it “the first nation in the world to implement a national working week shorter than the global five-day week,” referring to Friday becoming a half-day workday.

