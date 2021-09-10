To AFP, Guterres says that we must engage in “dialogue” with the Taliban in order to save “millions of deaths.”

During an interview with AFP on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded with the international community to keep talking to the Taliban in Afghanistan, warning that a “economic collapse” with potentially millions of deaths must be averted.

He remarked, “We must maintain a dialogue with the Taliban, in which we explicitly assert our ideals — a discourse with a sense of unity with the Afghan people.”

“Our obligation is to extend our solidarity to a people who are suffering immensely, where millions and millions of people are at risk of starvation,” Guterres continued.

The UN chief said there are “no guarantees” about what will come out of the talks, but that they are necessary “if we don’t want Afghanistan to become a center of terrorism, if we don’t want women and girls to lose all of the rights they have gained in the previous period, and if we want different ethnic groups to feel represented.”

“Until now, in the discussions that we have had, there has been at least a willingness to talk,” Guterres said, adding that he does not rule out visiting Afghanistan in the future if the conditions are suitable.

The UN wants a “inclusive government” that represents all aspects of Afghan society, and “this first provisional government” named just a few days ago “does not provide that impression,” he added unhappily.

“Human rights, women’s rights, and girls’ rights must all be respected. Terrorism must not be able to launch operations in other countries from Afghanistan, and the Taliban must help in the fight against narcotics, according to Guterres.

Afghanistan, he stated, must be administered “in peace and stability, with the people’s rights honored.”

The Taliban, according to Guterres, want recognition, financial backing, and sanctions lifted.

“That offers the international community a certain amount of leverage,” he added, adding that “an economic collapse situation with awful humanitarian consequences” must be avoided.

In a similar vein to Yemen, Guterres said that “financial instruments” may be granted to Kabul that are not subject to current sanctions.

“It is in the international community’s interest, and I am not referring to the easing of sanctions or recognition. He told AFP, “I’m talking about specific steps to allow the Afghan economy to breathe.”