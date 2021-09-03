To address food shortages, Sri Lanka imposes price controls.

Sri Lanka’s government imposed price controls on vital groceries on Friday, stepping up the use of emergency powers to combat shortages.

Even before they opened, lines formed outside state-run shops to buy sugar seized from private dealers at new prices that were less than half of what was being charged on the open market on Thursday.

“There is no sugar available anywhere else,” grumbled K. Perumal, 62, as he waited for his two kilogram (2.2 pound) allotment at the Sathosa store in Colombo’s Maligawatte neighborhood.

“We require roughly six kilos of sugar a month because we have little children in my family,” he told AFP. “I haven’t been able to locate any milk.”

N. Wijeratne, another shopper, agreed that two kilos was insufficient, but added, “Rationing is excellent since it allows others to receive goods as well.”

The government enforced a maximum price of 125 rupees (62 cents) for a kilo of sugar and 95 rupees for a kilo of white rice after declaring a state of emergency this week.

Rice, onions, and potatoes have all seen significant price increases. Long lines have arisen due to milk powder, kerosene oil, and cooking gas shortages.

Because of a statewide coronavirus ban, only government stores have been able to open. The majority of the other stores have solely done internet sales.

The food crisis is being blamed on a lack of foreign exchange to import and maintain inventories, according to experts.

The government claims that the shortages were caused by traders taking advantage of the pandemic restrictions.

The government noted in a statement that “certain unscrupulous traders were storing critical food commodities such as paddy, rice, and sugar in big amounts with the intention of selling them at higher rates.”

More than 32,000 tonnes of sugar were discovered in raids on private warhouses on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a military officer in charge of operations to increase food reserves.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka’s tourism-dependent economy, which contracted by 3.6 percent in 2020, a new low.

In an effort to save foreign cash, the government banned the import of vehicles and other products last year, including edible oils and the commonly used spice turmeric.

Importers claim they are still unable to obtain dollars in order to pay for food and medicine.