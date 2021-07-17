Tisha B’Av 2021: Jewish Day of Mourning Quotes

Tisha B’Av is observed by millions of Jews around the world on the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av. This day is commemorated to honor those who have perished in calamities throughout history.

Tisha B’Av, which begins on July 17 and finishes on July 18, is observed by reciting mourners’ prayers and observing some restrictions on eating, drinking, bathing, wearing leather shoes, smiling, laughing, and idly conversing.

During the day, no food or drink is permitted. A pre-fast meal, usually consisting of a hard-boiled egg and some bread, is eaten first thing in the morning by Jews.

The Book of Lamentations, which has poetry chapters grieving the loss of Jerusalem, is read on Tisha B’Av night.

On the holiday, people also don’t greet one other.

Below are some remarks from Metro and Aish to commemorate the day of grief.

“On the ninth of Av., our fathers suffered five catastrophes…

Our predecessors were forbidden to enter the [Promised] Land on the ninth of Av, the Temple was demolished for the first and second times, Bethar was taken, and the city [Jerusalem] was ploughed up,”

— Mishnah Ta’anit 4:6; Mishnah Ta’anit 4:7; Mishnah Ta’anit 4:

“How are these dates to be reconciled?” says the narrator. The heathens entered the Temple on the seventh day, ate there, and desecrated it throughout the seventh and eighth days, and then set fire to it at twilight on the ninth day, and it burned for the rest of the day… How will the Rabbis [explain why the 9th was chosen as the date]? The start of any catastrophe [when the fire was lit]is more important,” — Ta’anit 29a of the Talmud.

“Jews endured all of the defeats, expulsions, persecutions, and pogroms, centuries of being recognized as a pariah people, even the Holocaust itself, because they never gave up the hope that one day they would be able to live as Jews without fear,” says the author. — Jonathan Sacks, a British Member of Parliament

“Should I separate myself in the fifth month [Av], as I have done for so many years?” 7:3 — Zechariah

“I will argue that the Hebrews have contributed more to the civilization of mankind than any other nation. Even if I were an atheist who believed in blind eternal fate, I would believe that fate has ordained the Jews to be the most important tool for civilizing the world.” — Washington Newsday Brief News, John Adams, Second President of the United States.