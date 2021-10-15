Tirop’s husband, who was killed in a car accident, is scheduled to appear in court.

After a dramatic late-night arrest, the husband of Kenyan record-breaking sprinter Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death in a killing that stunned her native country and the sports world, was due in court Friday.

On Thursday, Emmanuel Rotich, a 25-year-old double world championships medalist and Olympian, was arrested in Mombasa’s seaside city.

Rotich will appear in court, according to a top police official in Mombasa, and prosecutors would likely ask for more time “to firm up a case against him” during the hearing.

“Given how tense the ground is in Iten, it’s unlikely we’ll have him charged there,” the official added, referring to the couple’s hometown in western Germany.

Rotich was apprehended by police in Mombasa after he utilized his old SIM card in his new phone after being offline for days, according to one of the investigating officials.

Since her death was discovered with stab wounds in the bedroom of their home in Iten, a high-altitude training centre for many top-level athletes, tributes have poured in for Tirop.

Athletics Kenya said that events would be postponed for two weeks in honor of Tirop and another runner who died in an apparent suicide over the weekend.

Tirop’s murder was a “major blow” to sports, according to Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei, who described her as “one of the quickest emerging stars” and expressed hope for swift justice.

Tirop was assassinated less than a month after breaking the women’s 10,000m world record at a race in Germany.

She had previously won world championship medals, was fourth in the 5,000 meters at the 2015 Tokyo Olympics, and was the second-youngest gold medalist in the women’s cross country championships.

Her family informed reporters that she was their breadwinner and that she paid for their children’s school tuition and clothing.

Tirop, who would have turned 26 later this month, was honored by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said she had “brought our country so much glory via her triumphs on the global athletics scene.”

Her death came just days after another long-distance runner, Hosea Mwok Macharinyang, a member of Kenya’s world-record-breaking cross-country team, committed suicide, according to athletics officials.

Macharinyang, 35, has previously represented Kenya in cross country, as well as the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races. Between 2006 and 2008, he won three World Cross Country Championships in a row.

Kenya is the most successful country in cross-country skiing. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.