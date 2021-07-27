Tinder users relocate to the Olympic Village in order to date athletes.

The Olympics may be different this year in several respects, but one thing remains the same: the Olympians are on Tinder, and we poor mortals are seeking to match with them.

A Tinder spokeswoman revealed in 2018 that the number of Tinder users Passporting themselves into the Olympic Village had increased by 1,850 percent. This year’s Games appear to be the same, after a man’s viral video urged others to try it out and maybe become Olympians.

Tinder Passport is a feature provided to Tinder Gold subscribers who pay $9.99 each month. Users can utilize the tool to set their app’s location to anyplace in the world, including Tokyo.

Reed Kavner said in his TikTok video, which has been viewed over 800,000 times, that he purchased for Tinder Plus so he could swipe in the Olympic Village and meet an Olympian.

Kavner showed himself putting his position right into the Village and seeking Olympic athletes using a screen recording of his dating app. Grete Gaim, an Estonian biathlete, and Katerine Savard, a Canadian swimmer, were among the accounts in the mix.

It appeared to be the real deal, too, with Savard responding on the video with raised arm emojis as a sort of seal of approval.

We’ll have something in common because I was on the swim team till I was 12 years old.

Kavner appears to have prompted an influx of Tinder users to try their luck at finding an Olympian, much like he did in 2018, though not to his liking. “Last night, I made a TikTok about changing my Tinder location to the Olympic village in order to fall in love with an Olympian,” she said (medalists preferred). He wrote, “It garnered 2 million views overnight, which is amazing, but now Olympic Village Tinder is overrun with non-Olympians.”

The video’s comments back up his fears, with viewers agreeing to give it a shot. One TikTok member said, “Thanks for the suggestion, already got a match.”

“I just did this on Hinge, but it appears that everyone else on there did as well,” remarked another.

As American gold champion snowboarder Jamie Anderson famously put it, "hopeful Tinder users are in for a treat."