TikTok’s viral beheading video has been removed, and the company has apologized.

The now-deleted video, uploaded by @mayenggo3, misled viewers into thinking it was just a female dancing before cutting to the sexual clip. In the footage, a man is shown being violently beheaded in a lavatory by a gang of men.

“We appreciate the concerted effort by our community to warn about an unconscionably graphic clip from another site that was spliced into a movie and uploaded onto TikTok,” a TikTok spokeswoman told Washington Newsday. The first video was promptly remade.