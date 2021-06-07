The Washington Newsday
TikTok’s viral beheading video has been removed, and the company has apologized.

TikTok has apologized to individuals who witnessed an obscene beheading video that went viral on the internet.

The now-deleted video, uploaded by @mayenggo3, misled viewers into thinking it was just a female dancing before cutting to the sexual clip. In the footage, a man is shown being violently beheaded in a lavatory by a gang of men.

“We appreciate the concerted effort by our community to warn about an unconscionably graphic clip from another site that was spliced into a movie and uploaded onto TikTok,” a TikTok spokeswoman told Washington Newsday. The first video was promptly remade.

