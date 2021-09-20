TikTok’s new Chinese version has scheduling and time limits.

Bytedance has released a new TikTok app for its customers in China, but there’s a catch: they may only use it for 40 minutes per day.

The Beijing-based firm issued a statement on Saturday explaining its decision to produce a limited version of its popular program. It was created to “further strengthen the protection of young people” on the network while still offering great material for consumers, according to the statement.

Authenticated users under the age of 14 will be automatically registered into the youth mode in the new edition of Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTk. The new version is restricted from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, in addition to the daily time limit. Parents will be encouraged to help their children register for the app using their true names, or to manually enable “teenage mode” otherwise.

It’s unclear how this restriction might be circumvented, such as by using a false name or account. ByteDance has not yet stated how it intends to prevent this or implement its teen registration rules.

ByteDance stated in its introduction that the teen edition of Douyin would include material tailored particularly for teenagers. According to the news announcement, this includes, among other things, popular science experiments, museum and gallery exhibitions, and explanations of “historical knowledge.” The business hopes that the new content will “arouse children’s curiosity in a given field.”

Douyin understands that its system is still in its early stages and that it may have errors, but it insists on supplying high-quality material.

In a statement, Douyin responded, “Yes, we have grown more rigorous with teenagers.” “At the same time, we will work harder to create high-quality information so that teenagers on Douyin can learn new things and experience the world.”

Although ByteDance has not been subjected to the same regulatory scrutiny as other Chinese Internet businesses in recent months, it comes at a time when authorities appear to be focused on influencing the next generation of Chinese youngsters.

To that purpose, China has adopted new restrictions restricting children’s video game usage during the school week, as well as policies encouraging adolescents to adopt “effeminate styles” in the media. Traditional, “revolutionary or “advanced socialist” culture, which is not “unhealthy” for Chinese society, was discouraged.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of President Xi Jinping’s continued efforts to re-energize the Communist Party of China’s position in society.

ByteDance’s decision is being made from afar. Brief News from Washington Newsday.