TikToker’s ‘Pokémon’ encounter turns out to be a venomous sea slug.

A man discovered a little aquatic critter that turned out to be a deadly sea slug on a beach in Queensland, Australia.

The vivid blue animal perched on a fingertip is depicted in a TikTok shared to @julianobayd’s account, which has been viewed over 18 million times.

“Can someone tell me what this is?” the text that appears over the video reads

Some were perplexed by what they were seeing, while others made jokes about the blue sea creature’s appearance.

One responder suggested “something from avatar.”

Another person remarked it looked like a fish from the Animal Crossing video game series.

The comments section was packed with one particular guess.

“It’s obviously a Pokémon,” one TikTok user joked, and several others followed suit.

The TikToker, on the other hand, came discovered a blue glaucus, scientifically known as glaucus atlanticus. Other names for this sea slug include blue dragon, sea swallow, and blue angel.

Under @julianobayd’s video, a commenter remarked, “I have never seen one but they are gorgeous.” “I did some research on them and they appear to be deadly.” Despite the fact that the TikToker requested aid in identifying the species, he told The Washington Newsday that he is familiar with aquatic life and understood what he was dealing with.

“I knew I wouldn’t get wounded as long as I didn’t make direct contact with the tiny bugger,” he explained. “You’ll see a sand film between me and the tiny boy on the video.” The TikToker admitted that he “acted dumb” in the video to gather traction, but he didn’t expect it to go viral.

“It’s a lovely creature, and it’s quite intriguing,” he remarked.

The tiny sea slug, which can grow up to 1.2 inches long, can be found in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian seas, preferring tropical areas, according to Oceana. It floats on its back and blends in with the ocean waves above thanks to its brilliant blue color. Because the slug’s rear is gray, predators can’t see it from below.

The blue glaucus is not poisonous in and of itself, but it does store stinging cells from its favored prey, the Portuguese man of war. When the slug is threatened or touched, it can release the cells, which can give a sting that is potentially more potent than the Portuguese man o’ war. This is a condensed version of the information.