TikToker, who was inspired by the movie “The Holiday,” is looking to swap houses with complete strangers.

An English columnist named Iris and a Hollywood businesswoman named Amanda—played by Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, respectively—meet online and agree to switch houses in Nancy Meyer’s The Holiday. Iris falls in love with Miles, portrayed by Jack Black, while Amanda falls in love with Iris’s brother Graham, played by Jude Law, when they spend some alone time in each other’s worlds.

A Boston lady who was inspired by the film posted an apartment tour on TikTok last week. She was hoping that someone from England would come across the video and agree to a house swap.

The video was initially described as a “joke” by the TikToker, but it rapidly went viral, and the woman may soon be traveling across the pond.

“Would anyone in England be interested in swapping locations for the holidays?” read the text overlay in Grace Gagnon’s (@grace gagnon) now-viral video, which has been viewed over 3 million times. “On the Boston riverside, I have a studio [apartment].” She added in the caption of the video: “Only serious queries will be considered. If you have a hot, single brother, you’ll get bonus points.” Gagnon told NBC Boston that she received inquiries from people who wanted to make the Nancy Meyers film a reality after she posted her video.

She told the station, “I had so many requests on my Instagram and TikTok.” “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to do this,’ because people were bringing me photographs, videos, and descriptions of where they live.” Her alternatives, according to the station, included the English countryside, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Gagnon told her followers in a follow-up video on Monday that she has decided who she wants to swap with, but she is keeping that information hidden until the procedures are finished.

“Before I reveal any more specifics, I want to make sure everything is settled and agreed upon between the two of us,” she stated. “Things can change at any time. So, until then, I’ll keep my mouth shut.” If Gagnon’s journey goes as planned, she won’t be the only person to take a vacation inspired by The Holiday.

