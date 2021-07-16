TikTok is being investigated for claiming that he lies to women in order to avoid using condoms.

Following statements he made regarding unprotected sex, a Spanish social media influencer with tens of millions of followers sparked outrage and spurred a legal inquiry.

In an interview with YouTuber Mostopapi, Naim Darrechi, 19, from Mallorca, said condoms are “difficult” for him and that he “never uses one.” He did, however, believe “that I had a problem” because none of his partners had ever become pregnant.

“So I tell them, ‘Calm down, I’m infertile.'” In the interview, he stated, “It’s real.”

When asked about his partners’ reaction, Darrechi said he’d lie to them and say he had surgery “to prevent having children,” adding, “and when my son comes to me, bless him, but I don’t think he will come.”

According to the newspaper 20 Minutos, many people resorted to social and mainstream media channels to protest Darrechi’s stance regarding consent and sexually transmitted illnesses.

According to Diario de Mallorca, the video in which he made the admission has been removed from the YouTuber’s channel.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Spain’s equality minister, Irene Montero, warned that the deception Darrechi boasted of would be considered sexual abuse under existing Spanish legislation.

“Bragging to 26 million followers about something like this underlines the significance of prioritizing consent,” Montero added, citing a new bill that classifies unprotected intercourse without consent as an offense. We’ll let the prosecutor’s office know.”

Meanwhile, according to La Vanguardia, the regional Balearic administration indicated it will take legal action against Darrechi, calling his remarks as “especially serious” given the impressionable ages of those who follow him on social media.