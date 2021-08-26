Tiktok has taken down milk crate hashtags, claiming that they “glorify dangerous acts.”

The craze has exploded on the social media platform in recent weeks, with some films garnering more than five million views on TikTok alone, and efforts being shared throughout Twitter.

It entails stacking the plastic boxes into pyramid-like configurations and seeing who can walk up and down the stairwell.

However, as footage uploaded on social media shows, the challenge has resulted in a number of accidents when the fragile crates buckle or people lose their balance.

Many films were submitted under the hashtags #MilkCrateChallenge and #CrateChallenge on TikTok, with the latter garnering over 15 million views, but they have now vanished.

“This term may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” says a notice when you search for the hashtags. TikTok’s first objective is to promote a safe and enjoyable experience. We welcome you to check our community guidelines for further information.”

The tags were removed, according to a spokeswoman, because the trend “glorifies risky behavior.” Some videos have also been taken down, though it’s unclear whether this was done by the poster or TikTok.

“TikTok forbids content that promotes or glorifies dangerous behaviors, and we remove videos and divert searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content,” a TikTok spokeswoman informed This website. We urge everyone to be cautious in their actions, whether online or offline.”

Doctors are warning people not to participate in challenges that might easily result in injuries, as hospitals around the country are already overburdened due to cases of the Delta COVID type.

“It’s possibly even worse than falling from a ladder,” Shawn Anthony, an orthopedic physician specialized in sports medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, told The Washington Post. Bracing yourself against the falls I’ve seen in these films is quite difficult. They’re increasing the danger of harm to their joints.”

According to the site, Henry Schuitema, chief of emergency care at Jefferson Health in New Jersey, has seen folks with shattered ribs when the challenge backfired.

"So many of the injuries we're witnessing might be avoided just by being smart.