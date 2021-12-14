Tikhanovsky, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

According to official media, a court in Belarus sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in prison for instigating an unprecedented protest movement against strongman President Alexander Lukashenko last year.

The court convicted Tikhanovsky, 43, guilty of organizing riots and inciting social hatred, among other crimes, after a months-long trial behind closed doors at a prison center in the southern city of Gomel, according to state newspaper Sovetskaya Belarus.

The verdict was condemned by Tikhanovsky’s wife, self-exiled Belarus democratic icon Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

After her husband was sentenced, she commented on Twitter, “The tyrant publicly takes revenge on his biggest opponents.”

“He intends to continue repressions in secrecy while hiding political detainees in closed trials, but the whole world is watching, and we won’t stop,” she added in English.

Veteran politician Mikola Statkevich, 65, was sentenced to 14 years in prison as one of Tikhanovsky’s five co-defendants in the high-profile case.

Statkevich ran against Lukashenko in the 2010 elections, but was found guilty and sentenced to six years in prison. He was forbidden from running in the 2020 election after being released in early 2015.

Since May 2020, both Tikhanovsky and Statkevich have been detained.

The trial, which began in June, was shrouded in mystery.

Since enormous protests erupted after the 2020 election, which the West regarded unfair, Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has been cracking down on opponents.

All of Lukashenko’s notable opponents have been imprisoned or driven to flee his administration.

Tikhanovsky planned to run against Lukashenko in Belarus’ presidential elections in August 2020, but he was arrested and imprisoned before the election.

Svetlana, his wife at the time of his detention and a political novice, took his place in the polls and was largely regarded to have won the elections.

She pledged to keep fighting earlier in the day on Tuesday.

“I will continue to protect the person I love, who has become the leader of millions of Belarusians,” Tikhanovskaya said in a video address on Twitter, seated in front of a wall covered with children’s paintings.

“I will try to do something very difficult — perhaps impossible — to bring closer the moment when we will see each other in a new Belarus,” she said, adding that any verdict would be “illegal and not something with which one can make peace.” On Tuesday, another high-profile co-defendant in the case, 29-year-old Igor Losik, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He was apprehended in the summer of 2020 and charged of inciting riots through his popular Telegram channel.

He was apprehended in the summer of 2020 and charged of inciting riots through his popular Telegram channel.