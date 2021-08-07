Tigray’s Rebels Refuse to Leave Neighboring Regions

One day after seizing the iconic UNESCO heritage site Lalibela, rebel soldiers from Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray refused US calls to abandon neighboring regions.

“Nothing of the sort would happen unless the blockade is lifted,” said Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Northern Ethiopia has been ravaged by violence since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched forces to depose the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which had ruled the country for nearly three decades before Abiy assumed office in 2018.

According to Abiy, the decision was prompted by TPLF raids on army camps.

While Abiy promised a quick triumph, the battle took an unexpected turn in June, when pro-TPLF fighters regained Mekele and the Ethiopian army mostly retreated.

Since then, the TPLF has expanded eastward into the Afar region and southward into Amhara.

Top US officials, notably US Aid Secretary Samantha Power, who visited Ethiopia this week, have asked for the TPLF to leave and for all parties to stop fighting so they can focus on resolving the humanitarian “catastrophe” in Tigray.

Residents told AFP that TPLF members entered Lalibela without a struggle on Thursday, as security troops retreated ahead of their advance.

The move caused the Amhara authorities to issue a statement warning that the TPLF was pushing “deep” into Amhara territory and threatening vengeance.

The assault towards Lalibela, according to Getachew, is part of a larger effort to seize highways in northern Amhara and prevent pro-government forces from regrouping.

“As you can see, we’re under attack. We’re stuck in a rut. We’ll make sure that whatever Abiy uses to keep his stranglehold on our people doesn’t become a major issue,” he stated.

Getachew stressed that the TPLF does not intend to control territory in Amhara or Afar, but rather is focused on facilitating humanitarian access.

Meanwhile, the government claims that a unilateral ceasefire declared in late June was meant to allow supplies to enter, and that the TPLF’s following offensive contradicts that effort.