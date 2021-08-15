Tigrayans in Sudan are fearful of the worst when bodies wash up in the river.

When Tigrayan Gabratansay Gabrakhristos’ phone rings in an east Sudan town, he is nervous: there may be bad news about more dead washing up on the banks of a river bordering Ethiopia.

Since late July, when Sudanese villagers discovered the first corpse floating down the Setit River, also known as the Tekeze in Ethiopia, Gabratansay says he has been receiving such calls.

He claims that since then, he has received a steady stream of phone calls informing him of even more horrible finds of bloated, deformed bodies with bound hands and terrible wounds.

“This has been the situation for some weeks. They call me and other Tigrayans here whenever a new body is discovered,” Gabratansay told AFP in Wad al-Hiliou, a community in the eastern Sudanese state of Kassala.

The 40-year-old farmer explains, “We may not know them personally, but these are the bodies of our people.”

Gabratansay and others who find victims suspect the bodies are evidence of mass murders by government-allied troops in Tigray, a small but historically strong region of northern Ethiopia destroyed by more than nine months of fighting between the army and battle-hardened local groups.

Atrocities, ethnic cleansing, and mass massacres have been reported, including a massacre in the town of Humera in western Tigray. The Ethiopian government has dismissed all of them as “fabricated.”

Gabratansay claims that he and other Tigrayans assisted in the recovery and burial of 50 bodies recovered in the river, including five women.

Many of the bodies had gunshot wounds, while others had burns, deep slashes, or missing body parts, and almost all had their hands tied behind their backs, according to him.

According to Gabratansay, “around 150 Tigrayan inmates were executed by federal soldiers with their hands tied behind their backs,” based on information received from Humera.

These allegations came from Tigrayans who fled Humera as well as residents who claimed to have heard “screams and gunfire,” according to him.

“We believe there are more bodies in the river, but we have yet to discover them.”

Kahsay Gabrselsey, a Tigrayan who assisted in the hunt for bodies, believes they belong to Tigrayans who were supposedly killed in Humera.

He claims, “We’ve heard that federal forces killed scores of Tigrayan inmates… and tossed them in the river.” “We believe these are their bodies,” says the narrator.

The men claim that some of the victims had tattoos written in Tigrinya, despite the fact that they have little proof to back up their assertions.

