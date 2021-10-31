Tigrayan rebels have made significant progress in claiming the Ethiopian town of Kombolcha.

On Sunday, Tigrayan rebels announced the conquest of Kombolcha in northern Ethiopia, marking a swift advance by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) while federal forces fought to regain the vital city of Dessie.

The TPLF made the announcement a day after claiming control of Dessie, marking a huge triumph for the group in the nearly year-long conflict, which began in June when it retook most of Tigray from federal forces and pushed into neighboring provinces.

On Twitter, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda tweeted, “Firmly in possession of #Kombolcha.”

Much of northern Ethiopia is cut off from the outside world, and journalists have limited access, making combat statements difficult to independently verify.

The combat in Kombolcha, south of Dessie, has fueled rumors that the TPLF is moving closer to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital.

Getachew claimed that the TPLF, which ruled Ethiopia for three decades until 2018, had no “other motivation” but to end the “deadly blockade” on Tigray, which is suffering from a grave humanitarian catastrophe.

Fearful villagers in Kombolcha told AFP that they had spent the day huddled up in their houses as gunshots rang out in the streets, with TPLF members clashing with Ethiopian military and local militias.

Semira, 36, one of the few people who ventured out on Sunday, said she saw the rebels marching down the street after worshiping at a nearby mosque.

She told AFP, “I saw some military… heading out of the city with a couple trucks.”

Ethiopian troops were also seen departing on trucks, according to a trader named Hamdiu.

“The city is terrifyingly quiet right now… everyone is inside,” he told AFP, adding that he could see TPLF militants on the streets from his window.

Despite purportedly retreating a day earlier, Ethiopian military ordered civilians to stay indoors in the city of Dessie, which is located to the north of Kombolcha.

Soldiers were fighting in the streets, according to Desta, a former waiter who only revealed his first name.

“They’re firing,” he told AFP, “but I had to close my window… to avoid being seen.”

“Soldiers told us they were fighting to retake the city… and that no one should go out,” said Mohammed, another resident who did not want to disclose his surname.

Ethiopian troops are “fighting to eradicate the invading force once and for all,” according to a statement from the Ethiopian military media office.

Residents in Dessie had previously reported a large military presence.