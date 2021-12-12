Tiger Released Into the Wild After Eating Seven Pets in a Local Village

A famished tiger was captured and fitted with a GPS collar before being released back into the wild, killing neighborhood pets and stray dogs.

Before it was arrested, the tiger had been terrorizing a remote Russian community for two weeks and had eaten at least seven dogs. The threat to people and smaller animals prompted authorities to take action.

They claimed the tiger stalked stray dogs in landfills in Nagornoye’s Pozharsky area before going on to pets and tearing through dogs from private residences. According to the World Wildlife Fund, a tiger may consume more than 80 pounds of flesh at a time.

The tiger, named Gorny, began eating stray dogs before progressing to “domestic dogs,” according to Sergei Aramilev, head of the Amur Tiger Center.

The tiger, a 2- to 3-year-old male, was captured on Dec. 4 and released back into the wild. It was also equipped with a GPS tracker, allowing officials to track the animal’s movements.

“The tiger was examined and, without detecting any injuries, was reintroduced to the wild the very next day in the neighborhood of the Call of the Tiger National Park,” according to the Amur Tiger Center.

“Permission for the forced removal of the tiger from its natural habitat was requested from Rosprirodnadzor [The Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources] in order to ensure the safety of both the population and the tiger itself,” said Alexei Surovy, first deputy minister of Forestry and Wildlife Protection of the Primorsky Territory.

“The tiger began to behave too defiantly,” he added, prompting the decision.

Local tigers, according to the Amur Tiger Center, do not have adequate food in the wild. They have been driven to hunt other animals due to the scarcity of wild boars. Elk, bears, and deer are also eaten by them.

Due to the heavy snowfall in the area, the animals were forced to relocate closer to the fields, which are normally found near settlements.

The tiger was unafraid of the villagers and would prowl the village at all hours of the day and night.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Endangered Species lists Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, as endangered. They are the world’s largest and most common cats. This is a condensed version of the information.