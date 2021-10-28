Ticket prices for Adele’s London concert in Hyde Park have sparked a wave of memes and jokes.

For the first time since 2015, Adele fans were treated to a new song from the musician after years of waiting. Easy on Me is the lead track from the singer’s next album 30, which is due out in November. Adele has also announced that she will be performing live for the first time in years this summer, in addition to her future music releases.

Adele will appear in London’s Hyde Park on July 1 and 2, 2022, and while fans are delighted to see her play again, they are less enthusiastic about the ticket price.

The different costs for tickets to the next gigs were disclosed in a Twitter thread from the account @adeledailynet. Tickets for general entry, which includes access to the wide grass, are available for £90.45 ($124.42 USD). Tickets for the Ultimate Bar Diamond and Ultimate Terrace tiers start at £579.95 ($797.79 USD) and go higher from there. The only tier of tickets with guaranteed sight right in front of the main stage is the VIP Diamond View, according to the festival layout accessible on Hyde Park’s website for the BTS Hyde Park event, which Adele’s gig is a part of.

“Please go easy on me, Adele,” one individual wrote in the forum.

“You’ve got to be rolling in cash if you’re [sic]going to pay that,” said another.

What appears to be unsettling to fans, as indicated in the festival layout, is how far away many of the ticket options are from the stage itself.

“UPDATE: General Admission tickets now include free access to the Tower Bridge. One responder added, “Binoculars not included.”

Due to damaged voice chords, Adele canceled the final two gigs of her world tour, which were scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium in 2017. Fans were advised at the time that the singer’s 2017 tour might be her final. The two canceled shows were scheduled for July 1 and 2, 2017, four years before her forthcoming Hyde Park performances.

“I wanted my final gigs to be in London since I’m not sure whether I’ll ever tour again, so I wanted to make the most of it.” This is a condensed version of the information.